To say that Disney is going through a season of changes would be something of a grand and glorious understatement. With the closure of Splash Mountain, and the introduction of new rides like the TRON coaster, the parks are quickly becoming a few shades different than what classic Disney fans might remember. However, a future alteration might have some going for their torch and pitchforks.

NEW: Trail’s End Restaurant at Fort Wilderness will close for refurbishment in the spring and reopen later this year as a marketplace concept with expanded quick service options. The table service option will no longer be offered. Note: There will be no impact to Hoop-Dee-Doo. pic.twitter.com/2wcIXU1tEH — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 27, 2023

From the Crystal Palace to the Sci-Fi Drive-In, the Disney Parks are home to some of the most incredible restaurant experiences. Where else can guests grab a bite to eat while mixing and mingling with their favorite animated characters? That being said, one of the Parks’ most iconic eateries is being prepped for a massive change, not just a routine renovation. By the spring of 2023, the Trails End restaurant will become completely unrecognizable.

What was once known as a popular table service restaurant with occasional live entertainment is set to be converted into one of Disney’s many other quick-service restaurants. Not much is known about the Trails End’s future apart from this announcement other than it will not affect the Hoop Dee Doo Revue performances, but longtime Disney fans are going to have something to say about it. Since the restaurant has existed since the ’70s, Disney is effectively changing the complete identity of one of its longest-functioning eateries.

Known for its comfort food and western-themed atmosphere, the trails and restaurant what is your favorite place where Guests could refuel and recharge before trailing off onto other adventures. At one time, the venue also played host to bouts of live entertainment, character interactions, and a buffet of comfort food that was enjoyed by generations of Guests who stayed at Fort Wilderness. Many longtime Disney buffs will know it as one of the first venues for the iconic Hoop Dee Doo Revue from the early days of the Park, making it something of a historic performance venue for Walt Disney World.

Inevitably, the future for this restaurant remains currently uncertain other than exchange of layout status. A marketplace concept has been developed, but it will likely bear little to no resemblance to the location that Guests have been familiar with for years. They’ve certainly have the habit of calling out Disney whenever they change an original Park feature.

