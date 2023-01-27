Walt Disney himself famously said that Disneyland would be “a source of inspiration and joy to all the world.”

To all the world.

The Disney Parks brand has grown exponentially since Disneyland opened in 1955 in Anaheim, Southern California. Now an empire featuring locations on three continents, Disneyland Resort is joined by Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Each Disney Park across the globe attracts millions of visitors each year, with a large proportion of fans flocking to the United States destinations of Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida. The former, in fact, just launched the Disney 100 Years of Wonder event with Disney100 at Disneyland being the hub of all things centennial anniversary.

As for Walt Disney World, the Orlando theme parks are inching towards the end of their massive 50th anniversary celebration and will soon welcome new attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, and welcome back fan-favorite experiences like the Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular at Cinderella Castle.

With so much to offer for families, from immersive rooms at Disney hotels to age-appropriate experiences in every theme park and Disney water park, character dining experiences and makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Walt Disney World welcomes Guests of all ages from all across the world.

And while Disney Parks also caters to adults, The Walt Disney Company’s mission remains that the Resorts are not for just one type of Guest. For one visitor to Disneyland Resort, this seems hard to fathom.

In a video shared on Facebook, one “Disney Adult” launched into a tirade amidst the stroller parking at one Disneyland Park location. In the video, the Guest can be seen standing in the midst of a sea of strollers while others, including those using the strollers, walk by. The video is captioned with the following:

How young…is too young at Disney? Cuz these strollers are TERRIBLE

While pointing at the stroller park, which is used when families want to experience attractions together at the Parks, the Guest states:

Okay, question? Should parents be bringing infants to Disneyland? I mean, why are you doing it? To block all the walkways, the midday meltdowns, the incredible hassle… or the fact that they won’t remember anything. But I guess you’ll have pictures???

It is not fully known whether the video is satirical as the page where it has been shared, Fresh Hot Reels, is known for sharing satire. However, that being said, the comments show a huge divide in the Disney Parks fandom with many stating they agreed with the Guest, and others urging the adult to see that Disney is for everyone no matter their age.

“Disney Adults” often get a bad rep in the fandom, with some claiming they are the “most hated” group on the internet thanks to TikToks and other social media posts documenting often-childless adventures at Disney Parks across the world.

But, if you wanted to dismiss the naysayers and take your family of infants to Disneyland Resort, the Parks — including Disneyland California Adventure Park, are celebrating Disney100 with new experiences like the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown with the latest addition, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and new fireworks spectaculars with Wondrous Journeys.

What are your views on infants coming to Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments down below!