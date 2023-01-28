A fan-favorite Disney World restaurant will soon shut its doors to undergo a massive transformation, permanently removing one of its offerings, among other significant changes.
As Walt Disney World Resort is always trying to innovate and improve Guests’ experiences when visiting the Orlando Resort, some offerings face inevitable changes, from minor refurbishments and upgrades to complete reimagining, as is happening at Magic Kingdom with the permanent closure of Splash Mountain. Unfortunately, these changes will soon catch up on a popular Disney World restaurant, changing its concept forever.
As reported by theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), Trail’s End Restaurant — located in the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort — will shut its doors for a refurbishment in Spring, reopening later this year with extended quick service options and permanently removing the popular “all-you-care-to-enjoy” table service.
Note: There will be no impact to Hoop-Dee-Doo.
Fortunately, as Gustin shared, the upcoming closure and permanent removal of table service at Trail’s End Restaurant will not affect Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, another fan-favorite dining location at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
As of this article’s publishing, an official closing date for the popular Disney World restaurant has not been announced. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available on this closure.
If you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying a meal at Trail’s End Restaurant, the rustic locale offers all-you-care-to-enjoy American favorites, perfect to feast on from sun up to sundown. Disney describes the restaurant as follows:
The Setting
Round up your settlement and sail across Bay Lake to a time of pioneers. Nestled on 750 wooded acres inhabited by enchanting wildlife, Trail’s End Restaurant is one dining destination you’ll want to allow plenty of time to reach. Getting there is a trailblazing adventure unto itself!
Inside, beamed ceilings, split-log walls, mounted animals and a potbellied stove keep things cozy—all while you and your kin tuck into a hearty spread of countrified fare.
The Food
As the rooster crows, help yourself to a bountiful breakfast featuring Mickey waffles, fresh pastries, smoked brisket and eggs, cheesy potato casserole, berry-granola yogurt parfait and more vittles than you can shake a stick at.
Then, at suppertime, mosey on in for all-you-care-to-enjoy skillets featuring pecan-smoked brisket, smoked chicken, pulled pork, sausage, roasted potatoes, corn-on-the-cob and green beans. And before you bid us happy trails, be sure to try our dessert trio—featuring a wagon-load of flavors sure to knock your boots off.
Plus, for pioneers 21 years of age and older, alcoholic tonics can be fetched from Crockett’s Tavern—available at an additional cost.
Fortunately for Guests visiting Walt Disney World, the Disney Resort in Orlando has many more dining locations across Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — and the hotels in the Resort that will remain available during the refurbishment of Trail’s End Restaurant.
Have you ever enjoyed a meal at Trail’s End Restaurant in Disney World? Are you sad to hear about the drastic change the location will undergo? Let us know in the comments below!