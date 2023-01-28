A fan-favorite Disney World restaurant will soon shut its doors to undergo a massive transformation, permanently removing one of its offerings, among other significant changes.

As Walt Disney World Resort is always trying to innovate and improve Guests’ experiences when visiting the Orlando Resort, some offerings face inevitable changes, from minor refurbishments and upgrades to complete reimagining, as is happening at Magic Kingdom with the permanent closure of Splash Mountain. Unfortunately, these changes will soon catch up on a popular Disney World restaurant, changing its concept forever.

As reported by theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), Trail’s End Restaurant — located in the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort — will shut its doors for a refurbishment in Spring, reopening later this year with extended quick service options and permanently removing the popular “all-you-care-to-enjoy” table service.

NEW: Trail’s End Restaurant at Fort Wilderness will close for refurbishment in the spring and reopen later this year as a marketplace concept with expanded quick service options. The table service option will no longer be offered. Note: There will be no impact to Hoop-Dee-Doo.

Fortunately, as Gustin shared, the upcoming closure and permanent removal of table service at Trail’s End Restaurant will not affect Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, another fan-favorite dining location at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

As of this article’s publishing, an official closing date for the popular Disney World restaurant has not been announced. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available on this closure.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying a meal at Trail’s End Restaurant, the rustic locale offers all-you-care-to-enjoy American favorites, perfect to feast on from sun up to sundown. Disney describes the restaurant as follows: