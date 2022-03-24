Former Cast Member Shares Horrifying Detail About Disney Parks

While visiting the Disney Parks, Guests can encounter a number of iconic characters, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow. Though loved by Guests, these characters have competition, as Donald isn’t the only beloved duck in the parks.

Every Guest has at least once encountered the famous Disney Ducks when visiting. They can be seen walking around the Park, sometimes accompanied by a Cast Member, or making a splash at one of the many lagoons and fountains on the property.

Cute as they may be, there is an obscure secret behind their life at the parks, contrary to what many Guests think, saying “they’re really living the best life”. Danielle Kelly (@thedapperdanielle) recently posted a video on TikTok revealing how the Disney Ducks are actually living a very harsh and cruel life.

She even added a disclaimer to her video, warning viewers to pre-screen it on their own in case they watched her videos with their children, as she didn’t want to be the one to scare them.

Danielle details how Walt Disney World stocks the ponds on the property so Guests can go on bass fishing excursions, a paid experience not all Guests might be aware of. She continues saying that baby ducklings at the Park are at significant risk during the spring season because, guess what eats small ducklings, that’s right, bass.

Kelly adds that working in the recreation area of the parks during this season is sometimes hard for Cast Members, as they can often see duck families getting smaller, going from twelve to eight, then six, and if they’re lucky, four members. She ends the video by saying that duck survivors on EPCOT are especially hardcore since bass at that Park are crazy for some reason.

You can watch Danielle’s full video down below:

Also please note: this also occurs in the wild not just at Disney. #thedapperdanielle #randomdisneythings #disneyducks #disneyworld #epcot

Many viewers were heartbroken after hearing the chilling faith some Disney Ducks face, one even confirming what Danielle mentioned about Cast Members, as they commented, “I heard a cast member say last week ‘I don’t even count the duckies anymore it’s so sad’ AND NOW I KNOW WHAT SHE MEANT”.

Some were concerned about bass fishing excursions happening on Disney property, to which Danielle replied she would share a story on soon, but one viewer went against everyone’s concern, as they were asking where to get information to partake in one of them with every right to do so.

While the story behind the Disney Ducks may not be as magical as Guests would expect, it is a part of nature, as Danielle says, and guided fishing excursions are one of the many activities Guests can enjoy outside the Parks.

