Disney Shares Mouth-Watering Offerings Returning to Fan-Favorite Restaurant

The time to raise the curtain and bring out the food once again at a fan-favorite Walt Disney World restaurant is almost here! Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will open its doors once again on June 23. The Disney Parks Blog shared some mouth-watering offerings that are making Guests eager to grab a seat at the table within the walls of the walls Pioneer Hall over at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

This musical extravaganza and delicious family-style feast carried out by the Pioneer Hall Players offer an experience of music, fun, and comedy, with all-you-care-to-enjoy food and fountain drinks; and for Guests 21 and over, red and white sangria, draft beer, and wine are also included!

Guests better have their appetite ready because the feast begins right away with the Hoop Salad, a simple yet incredibly satisfying mix of lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes, topped with sharp white cheddar served with the signature “hoop” vinaigrette. Guests can also nibble on the House-made Cornbread and some delicious Creamy Coleslaw, being careful not to fill up too much as the main course is on its way.

Guest will want to chow down immediately as the dishes keep coming with mouth-watering Pecan-smoked BBQ Pork Ribs, every BBQ-lover’s dream with delicious flavors to melt in their mouth, and the one, the only, the Legendary Fried Chicken, which tastes just as it sounds, legendary!

And for some yummy side dishes, Hoop-Dee-Doo has some top-tier offerings, including the Cornbread-crusted Macaroni and Cheese, the Home-style Mashed Potatoes to pair perfectly with the fried chicken and pork ribs, and the classic Cowboy Beans because you can’t have some BBQ without some beans!

And what dining extravaganza would be complete without a grand finale? Hoop-Dee-Doo has the perfect dish to finish this culinary adventure with a staple of Pioneer Hall, ‘Ma’s Famous Strawberry Shortcake, a delectable dessert topped with whipped cream and strawberries.

Guests with special dietary needs or restrictions won’t need to worry, as they will be able to enjoy alternative dishes that are just as delicious to enjoy while watching the show if they inform a Cast Member when they check in.

And to wash this feast down, in addition to the included beverage Guests can enjoy, there are a few new adult beverage options for an added cost. The Disney Parks Blog states the following regarding these drinks:

Wet your whistle with the new The Giddy-Up cocktail featuring the hall barkeep’s blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and freshly brewed iced tea. You can also choose from an assortment of locally crafted beers including Tampa Bay Brewing Elephant Foot IPA, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale, Orange Blossom Pilsner, Central 28 UnderDuck Lager, and 3 Daughters Brewing Blonde Ale.

The site states all offerings are subject to change, and Guests are strongly advised to make advance reservations to ensure their spot at this fan-favorite dining experience.

More on Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a popular dinner theater show located at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World. The show has entertained and fed Guests very well over the years, but the show was closed down due to the ongoing pandemic. Pioneer Hall has not been able to host Guests, and in fall 2020, the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo was unfortunately laid off.

Previously, Disney Park fans and Guests alike had voiced their sadness about the show potentially not returning but were filled with joy when Disney announced an updated version of the show would be returning very soon.

Disney Parks Blog describes the updates to this show as follows:

This summer, Hoop-Dee-Doo will return bright and fresh with a new audio and lighting system and a few updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the experience Guests know and love. “We had the unique opportunity to really look at this show and take it to the next level for everyone involved,” David Moore, stage manager, shared. “From switching the stage lighting to LED – which is better for the environment – to upgrading the audio for better sound quality, every little update is leading to a better overall experience for our guests and cast.”

In case you never had the chance to dine at Pioneer Hall and experience Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue for yourself, Disney describes this show as:

Join the Pioneer Hall Players for 2 hours of rousing Wild West dancing, singing and zany vaudeville comedy. You never know what to expect when Claire de Lune, Johnny Ringo, Dolly Drew, Six Bits Slocum, Flora Long and Jim Handy hit the stage. But you do know that it’s not going to be dull! Get ready to clap your hands, stomp your feet, sing along and have a good ol’ time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on buckets of all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, baked beans, fresh-baked cornbread and strawberry shortcake.

Are you excited to experience Hoop-Dee-Doo again? Let us know in the comments below!