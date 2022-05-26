Disney Announces Official Return of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, Reservations Open Now!

Guests better get ready to grab their cowboy hats and giddy up to grab their seat at the table because reservations for Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue are now open! This summer, the beloved musical dinner show will return to Walt Disney World Resort, with showtimes beginning on June 23rd.

The announcement was made through different Disney Parks’ social platforms. You can see the announcement video posted on the Disney Parks (@disneyparks) TikTok down below or click here to watch it.

Grab your seat at the table. Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue reservations are open #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #FortWilderness #DisneyCastLife #FriedChicken #Musical

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a popular dinner theater show located at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World. The show has entertained and fed Guests very well over the years, but the show was closed down due to the ongoing pandemic. Pioneer Hall has not been able to host Guests, and in fall 2020, the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo was unfortunately laid off.

Previously, Disney Park fans and Guests alike had voiced their sadness about the show potentially not returning but were filled with joy when Disney announced an updated version of the show would be returning very soon.

Disney Parks Blog describes the updates to this show as follows:

This summer, Hoop-Dee-Doo will return bright and fresh with a new audio and lighting system and a few updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the experience Guests know and love. “We had the unique opportunity to really look at this show and take it to the next level for everyone involved,” David Moore, stage manager, shared. “From switching the stage lighting to LED – which is better for the environment – to upgrading the audio for better sound quality, every little update is leading to a better overall experience for our guests and cast.”

In case you never had the chance to dine at Pioneer Hall and experience Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue for yourself, Disney describes this show as:

Join the Pioneer Hall Players for 2 hours of rousing Wild West dancing, singing and zany vaudeville comedy. You never know what to expect when Claire de Lune, Johnny Ringo, Dolly Drew, Six Bits Slocum, Flora Long and Jim Handy hit the stage. But you do know that it’s not going to be dull! Get ready to clap your hands, stomp your feet, sing along and have a good ol’ time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on buckets of all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, baked beans, fresh-baked cornbread and strawberry shortcake.

Are you excited to experience this fan favorite again? Let us know in the comments below!