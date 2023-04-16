Dozens of Attractions Shut Down at Disney World

Dozens of rides and attractions are currently offline at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

When visiting Disney World, Guests need to be prepared for a few things, that being the weather, crowds, and wait times. Unfortunately, the weather can sometimes affect the actual rides and attractions at the Resort, meaning certain rides and attractions will close due to inclement weather or storms.

Quite a few attractions are closed temporarily at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. These closures are due to reported inclement weather in the area. The closures have affected every Park, but mostly Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with both theme parks featuring a lot of outdoor-oriented experiences.

The following closures are currently in effect:

Magic Kingdom

Jungle Cruise

Tom Sawyer Island

Liberty Square River Boat

Walt Disney World Railroad

Space Mountain

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest

Maharajah Jungle Trek

Kali River Rapids

Triceratop Spin

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

EPCOT

Test Track

Test Track at EPCOT is by far one of the most notorious examples of weather forcing an attraction to close, with a large portion of the track being outdoors. The ride system for Test Track is so complex that any amount of rain can throw off the ride’s operations for hours.

Hopefully, the bad weather will move out of the area, and Guests can once again experience what the Walt Disney World Resort has to offer. In more exciting news, a brand-new ride just opened at the Magic Kingdom, that being TRON Lightcycle/Run. This new roller coaster opened in April and has been a big hit among Guests. The new attraction is located in Tomorrowland, right next to Space Mountain.

Are you visiting Walt Disney World anytime soon? Stay tuned here for all Disney World news!