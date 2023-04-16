Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle Damaged Unexpectedly

One of the most iconic parts of a Disney Park has been damaged unexpectedly, with no explanation as to what happened.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has seen a lot of changes recently. In the last few months, several locations have closed at the Resort. Guests visiting Disneyland Paris have the choice between two theme parks as well as a shopping and dining center called Disney Village, which is very similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

Last year, Avengers Campus opened at the Resort, marking the second version of the Marvel-centric land to open at a Disney Resort, with the first being the one found at Disneyland in California.

The European Resort is famous for a lot, though the most impressive part is perhaps the castle that its at the end of its version of Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney Imagineers hit it out of the park with their new take on Sleeping Beauty Castle, with th landscape effortlessly blending into the side of the beautiful castle. There’s even an attraction underneath the castle that allows Guests to walk through the dungeon and even encounter a fire-breathing dragon.

Unfortunately, the iconic castle has been damaged, as you can see below:

The Castle looks great but one of the turrets already has some damage on its roof. pic.twitter.com/jJy50p724K — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) April 13, 2023

We aren’t sure what exactly happened to the castle in order for it to become damaged. This is especially disappointing considering the castle underwent an extensive, 12-month-long refurbishment and reopened in late 2021. Over at the Walt Disney World Resort, work is being done on the iconic Cinderella Castle as the 50th Anniversary festivities come to an end.

The 50th celebration gein in 2021 and continued throughout 2022, finally coming to an end this March.

Have you visited the Disneyland Paris Resort? What’s your favorite Disney castle?