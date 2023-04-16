Iconic Character Still Missing From Pirates of the Caribbean at Disney

A popular character is still missing from one of Disney’s most beloved and “treasured” theme park attractions.

The number of things to do at the Disneyland Resort can make your head spin. From classic dark rides, thrilling roller coasters, delicious food, and incredible live entertainment, Guests have a lot of decisions to make whenever they visit “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Of course, Guests can also shop til they drop at Downtown Disney, Disneyland’s shopping and dining district.

However, the main draw of the California Resort is, of course, the attractions. From Haunted Mansion to Matterhorn Bobsleds, some of the most popular and beloved theme park rides ever created can be found at the Disneyland Resort. By far, one of th most cherished experiences has to be Pirates of the Caribbean. After first opening in Disneyland, the classic dark ride made its way to several other Disney Resorts across th world, including Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland.

However, the ride has changed over the years quite significantly, with one of th more recent changes being very peculiar.

Anyone who’s ever experienced Pirates of the Caribbean knows that there’s a certain shoeless pirate that was all love to point out. At the midpoint of the attraction, Guests travel along the water as pirates pillage an entire town. Eventually, Guests go under a bridge where a pirate happens to be sitting. This pirate looks disgusting and is sitting on the edge of the bridge that Guests pass under.

The most notable feature of this pirate is that he’s shoeless, meaning Guests pass right under his muddy, hairy foot. This character went missing some time this year at the Disneyland Resort. We first reported on this character’s absence last week, and it seems his disappearance has continued.

Something’s missing. There’s a mystery a foot

This character has been missing from the attraction since at least April 6, with nothing publicly known about the disappearance. At this time, we have o information as to where this pirate went or when he will return.

