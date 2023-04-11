Disney Removes Classic Pirates of the Caribbean Character From Ride

Guests quickly noticed that a popular and beloved animatronic had been removed from Disney’s Pirate-themed adventure.

No matter what Guests choose to do while visiting Disney, they’re guaranteed to have fun. From classic dark rides and thrilling roller coasters to incredible shopping and dining locations, a trip to Disney truly is quite magical.

However, there may not be a more iconic Disney attraction than Pirates of the Caribbean. This classic water ride first opened ta the Disneyland Resort in 1967 and was an instant hit. Eventually, the attraction made its way over to several other Disney Resorts, including Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland.

The ride has entertained millions of Guests over the years and remains one of the most popular rides at any Disney Resort.

Unfortunately, it appears as though Disney removed one of the most notorious elements of this attraction.

Anyone who’s ever experienced Pirates of the Caribbean knows that there’s a certain shoeless pirate that was all love to point out. At the midpoint of the attraction, Guests travel along the water as pirates pillage an entire town. Eventually, Guests go under a bridge where a pirate happens to be sitting. This pirate looks disgusting and is sitting on the edge of the bridge that Guests pass under.

The most notable feature of this pirate is that he’s shoeless, meaning Guests pass right under his muddy, hairy foot. However, this figure is gone from the ride, as revealed in the tweet below:

Captain Stinkyfoot has gone missing

We aren’t sure why this pirate animatronic was removed or when he will make his grand return. We hope it’s soon as it’s one of our favorite parts of the attraction.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney news!