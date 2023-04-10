Drunk Florida Man Swears at Children In Disney, Threatens Police Officers

A man was arrested following a night of bad behavior while at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a place filled with fun and adventure around every corner. From incredible rides and attractions to delicious food and amazing live entertainment, the Resort truly is “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Millions of Guests pour into the front gates of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios each year, making Walt Disney World one of the most visited destinations on earth.

However, not all Guests play by the same rules, unfortunately. In the past, we’ve seen dozens of issues involving unruly Guests at Disney World. From fights at Fantasyland to flashing others, some Guests feel as though they have the freedom to do anything they please.

Recently, an intoxicated man threatened police while visiting Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and dining center.