Drunk Florida Man Swears at Children In Disney, Threatens Police Officers

A man was arrested following a night of bad behavior while at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The Walt Disney World Resort is a place filled with fun and adventure around every corner. From incredible rides and attractions to delicious food and amazing live entertainment, the Resort truly is “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Millions of Guests pour into the front gates of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios each year, making Walt Disney World one of the most visited destinations on earth.
However, not all Guests play by the same rules, unfortunately. In the past, we’ve seen dozens of issues involving unruly Guests at Disney World. From fights at Fantasyland to flashing others, some Guests feel as though they have the freedom to do anything they please.
Recently, an intoxicated man threatened police while visiting Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and dining center.
The man is Edward Stephenson, 30, who lives in Florida, according to the report. Stephenson pleaded not guilty in March to trespass, according to Orange Circuit Court records. Stephenson claimed to be a registered nurse while making threats to local law enforcement.
“It took three deputies to place his arms behind his back and secure him,” the Sheriff’s arrest report said. “Once secured, he continued to tell deputies he was going to sue deputies. Mr. Stephenson also advised he was a Registered Nurse and told deputies we better hope he is never our nurse in an Emergency Room.”
This incident happened on January 15 at W lt Disney World. Law enforcement stepped in after noticing the man was “being belligerent and cursing at/in front of children.” Stephenson was also reportedly making inappropriate comments to minors while visiting the Once Upon a Toy store at Disney Springs.
Stephenson also true this anger toward security employees.
Eventually, Stephenson was escorted to the Lime Garage. “While doing so, he continued to walk and not change direction when small children and families were walking,” the report said. “He would sway into their paths and then tell them (to) get out of his way while waving his trespass warning in their faces. Mr. Stephenson was told multiple times to keep walking towards the exit, and he would stop to record and curse at deputies.” Eventually, Stephenson was arrested.
