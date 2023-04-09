Tree Completely Removed From Splash Mountain at Disney World

The most iconic feature found on Walt Disney World’s most problematic water-based attraction has been removed.

If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland in Anaheim, California, then you know there’s always something new and exciting waiting around every corner. From new rides, attractions, restaurants, and experiences, Guests can expect to find something they’ve never seen before, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit.

The Walt Disney World Resort, also called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” has received quite a few fun new additions recently. However, the most popular project to talk about involves a very old attraction.

Splash Mountain Closure

As you most likely already know, Splash Mountain closed permanently at Walt Disney World earlier this year. This closure came after years of controversy and backlash surrounding the iconic attraction, with many deeming it “racist” or, at the very least, extremely problematic.

The ride itself is mostly fine, but the theming and inspiration all originate from Disney’s 1946 animated film Song of the South. Disney has effectively forgotten about this film, refusing to officially sell it or stream it on its Disney+ platform. The movie depicts the reconstruction-era South and has been heavily criticized for its portrayal of African Americans during those times in history.

Disney is currently working on replacing Splash Mountain with a new ride, one that features Princess Tiana from Disney’s hit 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The new attraction will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will open sometime in 2024 at Walt Disney World. At this time, no dates have been set for Disneyland’s version of the ride.

Disney has been quickly dismantling key features of the ride at Magic Kingdom, including the most notable exterior feature. Guests will now notice the tree is missing from the top of Splash Mountain:

Good bye to the tree stump! And wow these workers are brave.

Good bye to the tree stump! And wow these workers are brave. pic.twitter.com/6suEYU0Ab1 — Landon Kenobi (@obiknoke) April 8, 2023

As we stated earlier, we still do not know when Splash Mountain will close at Disneyland or reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The third version of Splash Mountain, which can be found at Tokyo Disneyland, is expected to stay open for the foreseeable future.

Are you excited about the new attraction featuring Princess Tiana? Stay tuned here for all Disney news.