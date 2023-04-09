Aerosmith Member Visits Disney World Amid Controversy

Amid the fierce controversy involving alleged sexual misconduct, one of Aerosmith’s leading members made an appearance at Disney.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the most popular vacation destinations in the entire world. Both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are some of the most popular and most-visited places on earth, with millions of Guests visiting each year.

However, it’s not just regular people like you and me who visit, with dozens of celebrities being spotted inside the gates.

Perhaps the most notorious Guests that visit Disney are the Kardashians. The family has celebrated many kids’ birthdays at the Disney theme parks. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are particularly familiar with the park since they have not only celebrated their daughter, North’s, birthday there, but they have experienced multiple VIP tours!

It’s not a surprise that celebrities crave the Disney Park experience as much as we do. From delicious snacks and treats to fantastic shopping destinations, the Walt Disney World is known for a lot of things. However, the biggest draw of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has to be the incredible rides and attractions sprinkled throughout each theme park.

When visiting the Orlando, Florida Resort, Guests have the choice between Magic Kingdom, animal Kingdon, EPCOT, and of course, Hollywood Studios. Guests will find classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight, as well as thrilling, high-speed adventures like Expedition Everest and Test Track. However, perhaps the most thrilling ride in all of Walt Disney World is Rock ‘n Roller Coaster.

This exhilarating roller coaster can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This attraction is unique in that it is a collaboration between Disney and the legendary rock band Aerosmith. During the attraction, Guests will encounter the entire crew, including Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford.

Recently, Guests spotted Joe Perry visiting Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, as you can see in the video shared by Andrea C.:

This visit comes at a very interesting time, with Aerosmith’s frontman Steven Tyler facing some serious backlash for his alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to a lawsuit that was obtained by Rolling Stone, Tyler brought Julia Holcomb– who was 16 at the time– back to his hotel room, and they discussed her age, as well as her troubled home life. Tyler then allegedly “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon” her before sending her home the next morning.

After these allegations first emerged, rumors started swirling around Disney, potentially retheming this attraction. Nothing has been officially announced. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed down in February for an extensive refurbishment, one that will last until Summer. This also fed back into rumors, leaving Guests wondering what all Disney might do while the ride is offline.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney news.