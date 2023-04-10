DeSantis Out For Revenge After Disney Makes a Fool Out of Him

Shortly after Disney threw a curveball to Florida politicians, Gov. DeSantis is now making incendiary claims about Walt Disney World.

The relationship between Florida and The Walt Disney Company has never been so tumultuous. After Disney publicly denounced Floirid’as controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill, Gov. DeSantis and other Conservative figures went after the company. Gov DeSantis started to threaten Disney, claiming he would strip the company’s control; over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

This district was granted to Disney in the 1960s, essentially allowing the company to act as its won form of government in Florida. Eventually, DeSantis got his wish granted, with the state of Florida taking control of this district. However, this transition of power did not go to plan, with Disney lawyers sneakily throwing in a few changes to the ruling that would affect the way the state of Florida can operate the district.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently gave a speech at Hillsdale College, a conservative liberal arts college in Michigan, in which he discussed the recent development of the Reedy Creek Imrpovement District.

“They are not superior to the people of Florida. So come hell or high water we’re going to make sure that policy of Florida carries the day. And so they can keep trying to do things. But ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney I can tell you that,” stated DeSantis.

While this is certainly an inflammatory statement, fans will definitely want to hear what he said later.

DeSantis went on to make say that Disney is “a joke” and that they are looking at ways to increase taxes on hotels for Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort. DeSantis also claimed he was looking at adding tolls on roads on the property, meaning Guests would not only pay for their tickets, parking, hotels, and food, but now a trip to Walt Disney World would also include paying tolls while actually inside the Resort.

A few clips are linked below showing these comments:

DeSantis: Disney is a joke

Going to look at taxes on hotels, tolls on roads, developing property the district owns

Ultimately we are going to win on every single issue involving Disney. I can tell you that. pic.twitter.com/8Ut5s4xjqR — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) April 7, 2023

Another clip of Gov. DeSantis shows just how heated he is about how the Reedy Creek situation played out.

There will be additional legislative action taken in Tallahassee that will nullify what they tried to do at the 11th hour

DeSantis: There will be additional legislative action taken in Tallahassee that will nullify what they tried to do at the 11th hour pic.twitter.com/U7I9hMgArQ — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) April 7, 2023

There’s no denying that what Gov. DeSantis is doing is nothing short of seeking revenge against Disney. Of course, these are only threats at this point in time, but it’s very possible that these statements will come true, meaning a trip to Walt Disney World will only be getting more expensive under Gov. DeSantis’ rule. It’s safe to say that adding tolls and higher taxes to Walt Disney World will not go over well with its very loyal customer base.

Only time will tell how things play out in the long run, but as for now, it’s apparent Disney came prepared.

