Disney Annual Passes Going on Sale Tomorrow

We just got word that all of the Annual Passes for the Disneyland Resort will be available for purchase very soon.

Disney’s Annual Passes have been quite a hot topic as of late, with Walt Disney World still yet to bring them back. At Disneyland, getting an Annual Pass hasn’t been any easier, with the Resort picking and choosing when to resume sales of their Magic Key passes. These passes are broken up into four tiers, all of which sold out earlier this year.

Finally, after returning and selling out earlier this year, all four Disneyland Magic Keys will be available for purchase starting April 11, 2023. This was just confirmed by Reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter:

NEW: All four Disneyland Resort Magic Key pass types will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, April 11, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/Km3KvA7aWm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 10, 2023

“When you’re a Magic Key holder, the Disneyland Resort is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond,” states Disney on the Magic Key website. “You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

Sales of Magic Keys first began in 2021, and it’s been quite a rocky road since, especially when you remember the lawsuit that was filed against The Walt Disney Company. The $5 million lawsuit alleges that “Disneyland relegated them to “second class” ticket holders by artificially limiting Magic Key reservations and the number of pass holders that can visit on any given day.”

2023 is a great year to become a Disneyland Annual Passholder, with tons of new additions and adventures to experience as the original Disney Resort celebrates 100 years of Disney. Most notably, Disneyland just welcomed its very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a breathtaking dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you be buying one? Do you prefer Disneyland or Walt Disney World?