Disney Guest Yelled at, Turned Away From Iconic Hotel

A bizarre video was recorded at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, capturing a strange encounter with a car.

Recently, a troubling incident occurred at the Resort, with a Guest happening to catch it all on video. The event occurred at the entrance to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which is located adjust next to Magic Kingdom. A car can be seen leaving the parking area, which is accessed through a security checkpoint and a gate.

One car seems to get “turned away,” as the Guest says, indicating they were either in the wrong spot or somewhere they shouldn’t be. And then, another Guest yells and explains that the car cut everyone off.

Check it out below:

Dude mad at security today for letting a van in after he apparently cut everyone off, highly doubt the security was aware of what happened before they got into line.

Anyone who’s ever driven around the Walt Disney World Resort knows it can be a little confusing, especially near the Parks. We aren’t entirely sure what’s going on here, but it’s always discouraging to see Guests yell at each other while inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is one of the most famous hotels to stay at the Orlando, Florida property. Guests will find over 24 different places to stay while visiting Walt Disney World, meaning one of the hardest choices to make is choosing where to stay.

The sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort cannot be understated. Featuring four Parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the two water parks Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, as well as over 25 hotels on a gigantic 27,000-acre property, Walt Disney World is a massive vacation destination.

Where's your favorite place to stay at Walt Disney World?