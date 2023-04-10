“Annoying, Selfish” Activity Needs to Be Banned, Says Disney Guests

One Disney World fan shared an issue they noticed after staying at a hotel on Walt Disney World Resort property.

In the last few months, good Guest behavior has seemingly vanished from the Walt Disney World Resort. From Guests lifting up their shirts and flashing others to full-on fights inside the Parks, you never truly know what you may see while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Guests have also been breaking Disney’s dress code quite a lot, with some doing so just so they can get free clothes. It’s safe to say that the majority of Guests do follow Disney;’s rules, but quite a few break them, especially in the day and age of social media.

Recently, fans went online to complain about a very “annoying” Guest activity.

When planning a Walt Disney World vacation, choosing where to stay is just as important as picking which Parks you want to visit. Walt Disney World offers Guests the choice between dozens of hotels and Resorts to stay at, ranging from ultra-luxurious places to family-friendly studio rooms.

However, much like the actual parks, Guests’ enjoyment is fairly dependent upon other Guests acting right. One Disney World fan highlighted an issue that “annoyed” them while at the Resort pools. The post asks the question: “Anyone else find this annoying? Trying to enjoy the pool then a party picks their spot and starts cranking their own music loudly?”

“Anyone who plays audio in public like that is a selfish tool,” commented one user. Plenty of other users agreed. “I find it extremely rude and entitled. Play your music but do it so you hear it and no one else. Especially if it’s filled with profanity and misogyny when there are kids nearby.”

Apparently, this issue is not exclusive to Disney World hotels, according to another user. “Man on a scooter was BLASTING his own music on his little speaker throughout the park and on the monorail. I can’t imagine wanting to be that obnoxious lol.” One user said that this activity needs to be “banned.”