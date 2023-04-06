Disney Places Total-Ban on Activity For Florida Guests

Disney has placed a total ban on a potentially-harmful activity for all Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

According to wdwmagic, Walt Disney World is now under a total ban on open flames. This comes as Spring Break crowds funnel in by the thousands to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Disney is now asking all Guests not to use any open flames on the property. This includes but is not limited to sparklers, firepits, and grills. This order comes as Central Florida theme parks deal with severe drought conditions, with no rainfall and high temperatures.

This ban does not include Walt Disney World theme park operations at this time, but things could change soon depending on how the situation plays out.

Walt Disney World utilizes hundreds of pyrotechnics for its nighttime entertainment offerings, meaning this ban could force the Resort to put a halt on all performances and showtimes. Speaking of nighttime spectaculars, Guest recently welcomed back Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom.

This beloved show made its grand return earlier this week after being replaced by Disney Enchantment, a show that rubbed a lot of Geusts the wrong way.

In other news, Disney World recently opened its newest attraction at Magic Kingdom, that being TRON Lightcyle/Run. This thrilling coaster is as fun to ride as it is to look at, featuring stunning visuals and and amazing soundtrack. The attraction took multiple years to create, but we have to say it looks right at home next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney World news!