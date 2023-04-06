Universal Theme Park Not Accepting More Guests After Hitting Capacity

Well, it happened again. One of Universal’s theme parks is now totally full, forcing Guests to look elsewhere.

Guests will find a ton of fun and adventure when they visit the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. The massive Resort is comprised of two theme parks, that being Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests can also experience Universal’s CityWalk, a huge shopping, dining, and entertainment district, similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

However, for Guests looking to take a break from the brutal Florida heat and humidity, Universal has them covered as well.

Universal opened Volcano Bay theme park back in 2017, providing some water-soaked entertainment for Guests looking to cool off. Guests ever since.

At Volcano Bay, some thrill rides include Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which is a 125 feet ride that features a drop door with a 70-degree fall; Krakatau Aqua Coaster, which is a four-person canoe ride that goes through mists, dark tunnels, and a waterfall; and Puihi of the Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides, which is a five-person raft which takes you through a dark cavern and into a funnel.

Unfortunately, it appears the Spring Break crowds have completely overwhelmed the resort, with Volcano Bay hitting capacity for the second time this week. Inside the Magic reported on the Park hitting capacity on April 4, with it being completely full yet again.

At Walt Disney World, Guests will also find some incredible places to cool off, with the Resort offering two fantastic water parks. With how cold it’s been lately, all of these Parks were forced to close several times. But as we slowly approach those hot summer months, we can expect these parks to be open a lot more often.

Have you visited Universal’s Volcano Bay water park? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your theme park news!