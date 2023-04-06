Controversial, “Meh” Expansion Goes Vertical at Disney World

One of Walt Disney World’s most controversial and divisive projects has made major progress, going vertical in a big way.

Anyone who’s ever been to Walt Disney World can tell you that things are constantly changing. From new rides and attractions to exciting new places to shop and eat, you never really know what you may find while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” At the time of publishing this article, Walt Disney World has made quite a few changes.

Firstly, TRON Lightcycle/Run is nearing its official opening day at Magic Kingdom. This ride makes the second new roller coaster to open at Walt Disney World in the last year, with the first being Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Disney has also been playing around with its selection of water parks, closing down Blizzard Beach and reopening Typhoon Lagoon. However, there hasn’t been a more divisive and controversial project announced, quite like what Disney is doing to its Polynesian Resort.

Wlat Disney World is home to dozens of hotels and Resorts for Guests to stay, but Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort remains one of the most popular and cherished destinations at the 25,000-acre Resort.

Disney is currently building new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas which will join the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These were announced last year and, once complete, will effectively replace the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show entirely.

The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2023, though an exact date has not been revealed. While it’s always exciting to see something new make its way to Disney, this specific project was met with a lot of criticism from Guests. Guests felt that the design of the new building did not match the aesthetic of Disney;’s Polynesian Resort.

Some Guests even compared the concept art to a Marriott, indicating Disney’s theming capabilities are starting to dip. Overall, the reaction to this project has been “Meh,” to say the least.

A new photo shared by avid Disney World photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) revealed how much progress has been made on this divisive project:

New DVC tower at Polynesian Resort rising behind the Wedding Pavilion. (As seen from Magic Kingdom resort monorail ramp.)

New DVC tower at Polynesian Resort rising behind the Wedding Pavilion. (As seen from Magic Kingdom resort monorail ramp.) pic.twitter.com/6I58nxxdi6 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 1, 2023

This new tower is inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The proposed vacation ownership property would complement the existing resort and evoke the spirit of the Pacific Islands.

As we said, Guests can expect to experience this new tower later this year at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Are you excited about this project? Where’s your favorite place to stay at Walt Disney World?