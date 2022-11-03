Disney Levels Polynesian Resort Area, Construction Underway For New Building

If you have ever visited The Walt Disney World Resort, you know that things are always moving and changing. From new rides and attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT to entire new lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can always expect to see something new.

However, renovations and refurbishments aren’t exclusive to the Parks, with multiple Disney hotels undergoing massive construction projects recently. In the last year, several iconic hotels have been under construction, including Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

One of the biggest and most-talked-about projects currently happening at Walt Disney World is the new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These were announced earlier this year with the new DVC accommodations replacing the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, a fan favorite experience.

It is scheduled to be completed by late 2024 and will welcome Guests who are part of the Disney timeshare program. However, this announcement was met with a lot of criticism from Guests. Some Guests even compared the concept art to a Marriott, indicating Disney’s theming capabilities are starting to dip.

Below is some concept art of the new building:

While stunning, the new tower is certainly a big departure from the overall style of the resort of Disney’s Polynesian.

This new tower is inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The proposed vacation ownership property would complement the existing resort and evoke the spirit of the Pacific Islands.

“It’s no secret that our Members and Guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”

And speaking of this new project, we just got an exciting updated look at what has been going on over at the Resort, thanks to a video shared on TikTok:

View from the monorail. Demolition of Spirit of Aloha area looks complete and cleanup up. Resort opening date currently set for 2024

As you can see, the entire area has been completely leveled to make way for the new tower. We have to admit, while we are always excited to see what Disney has in store, we can’t help but feel a little sad that we lost the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show.

As we stated earlier, this project is slated to be completed sometime in 2024.

How do you feel about this new addition to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort? Do you like it? Hate it? Let us know!