Disney Park Fills up Again, Guests Warned at Front Gate

A Disney Park is completely full yet again.

There’s no denying that the Disney Parks and Resorts have changed drastically in the last few years, primarily due to COVID-19. From closures to cancelations, Guests have had to navigate the Disney Resorts in an entirely new way.

However, even though the Disney Parks are operating in a whole new way thanks to supply chain issues, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, crowds are still pouring in by the thousands daily to every Park and Resort.

The crowd levels have become somewhat of an issue recently due to how the Parks and Resorts are currently operating. Walt Disney World and Disneyland shifted to a reservation-based system, meaning Guests need a valid Park ticket as well as a reservation to enter the Parks.

This new system has been widely criticized by many, with a lot of Guests yearning for the ways things used to be.

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has proven to be incredibly popular recently, thanks in part to the new Avengers Campus land in the Walt Disney Studios Park. The land boasts two new rides as well as some chances to meet your favorite Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Loki, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel.

Unfortunately, due to this popularity, we have seen the Disneyland Paris Resort reach its maximum capacity multiple times. Just a few days ago, Disney put out a sign indicating the Park was full, and as of November 3, it has happened yet again, as you can see below:

It’s another busy day at @DisneylandParis today

The Disney Parks are pretty accommodating for all Guests, but having a reservation is a crucial part of visiting Disney now, meaning if you don’t have one, you’re out of luck. if you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World, Disneyland or Disneyland Paris, be sure that you have the proper reservation made.

Are you planning on visiting Disneyland Paris anytime soon?