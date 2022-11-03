Fantasmic! Canceled at Disney Mid-Performance

Please pardon our pixie dust.

Fantasmic!, the beloved nighttime spectacular, has been closed at Walt Disney World Resort since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Disney fans have anxiously awaited the return of the show, they’ve been hit with disappointment as it has remained closed for over two years.

However, the show is set to return very soon, with Cast Members and media getting a special first look at the updated show.

Unfortunately, tonight’s performance had to be cut short due to inclement weather. The show was halted before getting officially canceled, as shown by Attractions Magazine (@Attractions):

The show has been great so far. Maleficent just came out, then the show stopped for a delay. We’re hoping it can get restarted soon. We aren’t sure if it’s the weather or a technical issue.

Hopefully, when Fantasmic! officially returns at Hollywood Studios on November 3, things will go a little more smoothly. Guests shared a few photos of the show as well as their thoughts before it was canceled:

despite the show being cancelled tonight halfway through, i had chills and cried twice. please go see fantasmic if you can! i am so honored to be a part of this company

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. It is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

Are you excited about Fantasmic’s return?