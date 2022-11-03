Fantasmic! Canceled at Disney Mid-Performance

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann
Mickey Mouse performing during Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: Disney

Please pardon our pixie dust.

fantastic-anniversary
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Fantasmic!, the beloved nighttime spectacular, has been closed at Walt Disney World Resort since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Disney fans have anxiously awaited the return of the show, they’ve been hit with disappointment as it has remained closed for over two years.

However, the show is set to return very soon, with Cast Members and media getting a special first look at the updated show.

Moana holding up a glowing green orb while fountains go off in front of her. The Fantasmic! logo has been added over the photo.

Unfortunately, tonight’s performance had to be cut short due to inclement weather. The show was halted before getting officially canceled, as shown by Attractions Magazine (@Attractions):

The show has been great so far. Maleficent just came out, then the show stopped for a delay. We’re hoping it can get restarted soon. We aren’t sure if it’s the weather or a technical issue.

Hopefully, when Fantasmic! officially returns at Hollywood Studios on November 3, things will go a little more smoothly. Guests shared a few photos of the show as well as their thoughts before it was canceled:

Photos before Fantasmic ended early due to weather. #disney #wdw #fantasmic

User @traverage posted:

despite the show being cancelled tonight halfway through, i had chills and cried twice. please go see fantasmic if you can! i am so honored to be a part of this company

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. It is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

  • Moana
  • Frozen 2
  • Mulan
  • Aladdin
  • Pocahontas
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Lion King

Are you excited about Fantasmic’s return?

