Universal’s Latest Attraction Already Broken, Not Working

Just months after opening at the Resort, a new attraction at Universal Studios is already breaking down and facing issues.

The Universal Studios suite of theme parks and Resorts has changed quite a bit in recent years, with the most notable expansion being constructed as we speak. Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 at the Universal Orlando Resort, bringing in an entirely new third Park for Guests to enjoy. This new Park will include many different franchises from Universal, including another Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion.

However, the most exciting part of this project is the inclusion of a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

For those who don’t know, Universal Studios opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. This Nintendo-centric area transports Guests into their own Mario-themed adventure, complete with rides, attractions, treats, and references to the classic Super Mario franchise.

Super Nintendo World is a gamer’s dream come true, with Universal creating an ultra-immersive world for Guests to get lost in. The new area ties in nicely with Illuumination’s upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The incredible land was brought to Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this year and was received incredibly well by Guests. However, one issue dominated headlines, and it has to do with ride accessibility.

Much like TRON Lightcycle/Run in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, larger Guests have faced issues when attempting to ride SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Mario Kart attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

The New York Post even detailed some of these reactions from fans, with criticisms mounting against Universal for how limiting this new attraction is. Universal itself states that anyone whose waistline is 40 inches or greater may not be accommodated at the attraction, a warning that rang true for some.

Now, following these issues, the attraction is facing an even more concerning problem. As you can see in the tweet shared below, the attraction is struggling to work properly, with many of the VR headsets not operational:

I’m noticing a lot of visors on Mario Kart are not in operation. Not great.

I'm noticing a lot of visors on Mario Kart are not in operation. Not great. pic.twitter.com/3y4k2eF2e6 — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) April 5, 2023

It’s important to remember the land is only a few months old at this point, meaning issues are bound to pop up. Hopefully, these issues will get worked out soon, and Guests will be able to experience the ride at its fullest capacity.

Have you visited SUPER NINTENDO WORLD yet? What did you think?