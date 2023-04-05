Disney Seals Fate of “Grotesque” Attraction, Begins Demolition Process

It’s time to say goodbye officially, as Disney has begun to dismantle and demolish an infamous attraction in Orlando, Florida.

When Guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, so much magic awaits them. The massive 27,000-acre Resort isn’t called “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for nothing, with dozens of rides, attractions, and delicious live entertainment options waiting for Guests lucky enough to spend a vacation at Disney.

Of course, Guests wanting to shop or eat can do so at each of the four Parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping and dining center. However, anyone whos been to Disney or any other theme park knows there’s always something new on the horizon(s), and EPCOT is no different.

If you’ve been to Disney World recently, then you’ll know EPCOT is not the same theme park we know and love. Disney has been renovating and overhauling a majority of the theme park, adding new experiences, rides, and attractions. The most recent addition was Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s first-ever roller coaster. This thrilling adventure places Guests on a mission to, well, guard the galaxy with the entire crew from Marvel’s most unique series of films.

Of course, EPCOT will also soon be home to an attraction themed around Disney’s Moana franchise. However, there has been a dark spot in EPCOT’s reputation for some time now, with Disney finally getting rid of it for good.

Harmonious, EPCOT’s most recent nighttime spectacular, soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021, just in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. The show truly was nothing like anything we’ve ever seen before, including pyrotechnics, lighting, fountains, and music, all working together to create harmony within the theme park.

However, this show did not go over well with a large portion of Guests. The attraction faced criticism from the jump. At the very beginning of the show, fans were torn on the new look as well as hated the fact that part of the show obstructed the view across the World Showcase Lagoon.

Guests even went as far as to call the show “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.” It, of course, didn’t help that Harmonious replaced IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, one of Walt Disney World’s most popular nighttime shows.

Now, Disney has officially begun to dismantle the barges, sealing this show’s fate once and for all.

Photos show Disney crews working on dismantling the giant barges which once occupied the World Showcase Lagoon. A new show is set to replace this one, which is expected to make its first showing sometime in 2023.

