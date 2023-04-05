Disney to Remove Iconic Tree From Splash Mountain

Disney is gearing up to remove a critical element from one of its most iconic theme park attractions in Orlando, Florida.

It’s been a wild time to be a Disney theme park fan. In the last year, we’ve seen so much be added to each Disney Resort. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an attraction that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This new ride came along with the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.

At Walt Disney World, Guests can experience several new rides. Guardians of the Galaxy; Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT last year and has thrilled Guests ever since. And in April, TRON Lightcycle/Run officially opened at the Magic Kingdom after several years and multiple delays.

However, there isn’t a more talked-about project at the Disney theme parks than Splash Mountain’s upcoming retheme.

Splash Mountian’s Closure

As most of you already know, Splash Mountain closed for good at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World earlier this year. This closure will go down as perhaps the most controversial and divisive decision Disney has ever made, leaving fans and Guests alike split. Of course, Disney has good reason to shut Splash Mountain down, with the ride taking inspiration from Song of the South (1946), Disney’s most problematic film to date.

The film has been effectively forgotten by Disney, but the reputation lives on, with many criticizing it for its portrayal of African Americans in the reconstruction-era South.

Splash Mountain will now be themed around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, a film that desperately needed more representation in the theme parks. The new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will use the same track layout and ride vehicles, though most of the theming will be changed. The new attraction will feature new music, characters, and story, taking Guests on an exciting adventure alongside Princess Tiana.

In the last few months, Disney has really kicked things up a notch, speeding up construction and deconstruction quite a bit. Hammers, chisels, and cranes have been taken to the former site of Splash Mountain, with crews working hard on the transformation.

Now, Disney appears to be bracing to remove Splash Mounta’s most iconic feature:

As you can see, scaffolding now surrounds the tree at the top of the attraction, with its removal looming. We know that the tree will be removed thanks to the art shown off by Disney at last year’s D23 Expo. Instead of a tree sticking out at the top of the exterior of the ride, a new water tower will be prominently featured on the right side of the attraction.

At this time, a closure date for Disneyland’s version of Spalsh Mountain has not been revealed.

