Swarm of Wild Animals Overtake Disney World Attraction

Disney Guests were stunned after seeing a swarm of wild animals overtake an iconic Walt Disney World building.

The Walt Disney World is notorious for its wild animals that make their way into the Parks from time to time. As the Resort is stationed in Orlando, Florida, it’s not very surprising to spot some swampy creatures like alligators or snakes. Of course, birds, lizards, and spiders are prevalent at the Resort too.

This is just a result of Walt Disney choosing to construct the massive theme park on swamp land. Of course, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is centered around wildlife, meaning Guests get to experience and encounter dozens of different species up close.

However, it’s not every day that you see a giant swarm of wild animals overtake a Disney World attraction, which is exactly what happened earlier this week at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Recently, Guests were stunned after spotting hordes of bees guarding the entrance to a building. Check out the insane photo shared by PAUL-E (Toronto2Orlando) down below:

Look at this horror show from yesterday #swarm

This unbelievable sight can be found at the Mexico Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase. The specific building is the iconic temple facade that Guests see as soon as they enter the land. This building houses several shops as well as one incredible dining experience known as San Angel Inn Restaurante.

We do not know for sure how Disney handled this situation. Disneyland has this same issue, though with an admittedly much-cuter animal. Over the years, the Disneyland Resort has become famous for the stray cats that make the Parks their home. It’s incredibly common for Guests to spot cats while visiting, so much so that they even have names.

Have you ever spotted a wild animal at Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here for all your Disney news!