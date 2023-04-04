Disney Parks Hit Capacity, Guests Turned Away at Gate

It’s a busy season for several Disney Parks and Resorts, with multiple Parks now completely sold out to Guests.

It seems like the slow season doesn’t really exist for Disney anymore. Merely a decade ago, Guests could plan a trip to Walt Disney World in February or September and not have to deal with any major crowds. Now, it’s different, with the Disney Parks and Resorts seemingly always full.

The controversial reservation system does not help this problem either, with Guests often getting “locked out” from booking Park tickets. We saw this happen just days ago, with Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World hitting capacity for over a week solid. This is in part due to TRON Lightcycle/Run opening this week, as everyone is anxious to experience the brand-new ride at Magic Kingdom.

Instead of simply needing to buy a Park ticket, Guests visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida, also need to ensure they’ve made a reservation to that specific Park in order to visit. A similar system is used at Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, much like Magic Kingdom, the Disneyland Paris Resort is now completely full, as you can see in the photo shared below:

With Easter holidays in full force in many countries, the parks are sold out every single day this week for AP Holders (if you have a regular ticket or are staying at a Disney Hotel, you are not affected). pic.twitter.com/xZfdttGw6r — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 4, 2023

This makes sense as the Disneyland Paris Resort has received several upgrades in recent times, most notably with its version of Avengers Cmpus. This new area is inspired by the version found at Disney California Adventure, which places Guests into their very own Marvel adventure side-by-side, their favorite superheroes and supervillains.

Guests will find two attractions here as well as some truly unique cuisine. The land has been a big hit with Guests, bringing in swarms of crowds to the Walt Disney Studios Park.

For more on Disneyland Paris’ ticket and reservation system, click here.

Have you visited the Disneyland Paris Resort? What do you think about Disney’s reservation system?