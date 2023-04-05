Parents Allow Dangerous Trend to Form in Disney Theme Park

There’s apparently a trend of a dangerous activity forming inside Disneyland’s newest area, with young Guests putting themselves at risk.

Mickey’s Toontown closed back in March of 2022 to make way for a massive refurbishment. Among visual enhancements, this renovation also included constructing a new version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, a ride that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

The revamped Toontown area officially reopened earlier this year, and Guests have been enjoying the refreshed land ever since, though there’s admittedly been a few issues.

Unfortunately, Guests have not been too kind to the area, with several displays and props already becoming damaged. Some items were even stolen inside the actual queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, something that is strictly against Disney’s rules. Guests also spotted a mysterious hole forming shortly after the land reopened, with Disney quickly solving that issue as well.

However, there’s a dangerous trend forming inside the land that needs to be stopped completely.

A photo shared on Twitter revealed that it’s quite a common occurrence for younger Guests to climb in the rock facade on the edges of the land. This is not only against Disney’s rules but also incredibly dangerous, considering the height they can reach.

Check out the photo below:

I’ve been seeing too many kids climbing these rocks at ToonTown and parents are just letting them even though they can get hurt. pic.twitter.com/ORA8xOnx4W — Spencer Stevenson (@Spence_Mountain) April 4, 2023

This is something Disney certainly needs to look into so it can ensure Guests remain as safe as possible. As we stated earlier, Disney has already had to make alterations to this new land, so don’t be surprised to see barriers pop up due to this dangerous activity.

A similar incident occurred at Disneyland Paris after Guests kept climbing on display in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Have you visited the new Toontown area yet?