Disney World Keeps Genie Service at Record High Price

Walt Disney World is the place to be right now, with the theme park’s paid service hitting a record-high price yet again.

The main draw of the Walt Disney World Resort is the amazing rides and attractions found at each Park. Whether you’re at Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’re bound to find an incredible experience. Unfortunately, this is also one of the major problems Guests will face while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” as they will most definitely need to wait in line to board these attractions.

To help with this issue, Disney introduced Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane. Disney Genie service is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the usually-long standby queues.

This system has proven to be extremely controversial among Disney fans and Guests alike, with many preferring the original free FastPass system or even Universal’s Express Pass. One of the main complaints is the price, with Disney Genie+ fluctuating depending on the time of year.

Genie+ recently hit its highest price ever, reaching a staggering $35 per person. The previous highest amount we had seen the service reach was $29 per Guest at Walt Disney World.

Genie+ shows no signs of stopping either, with the service priced the exact same today, April 5, 2023. Guests will once again have to shell out $35 per Guest in order to utilize this service.

At first, $29 seemed expensive, but with Genie+ being priced at $35, the sky is apparently the limit as to how high this service can actually reach. A big reason why Disney Genie+ is so expensive has to do with it being Spring Break for a lot of states. Another possible factor could be that TRON Lightcycle/Run just opened at the Magic Kingdom.

Have you used Genie+? What do you think about the new service?