Disney Raises Price of Genie+ to ANOTHER All-Time High

Walt Disney World has yet again raised the cost of Genie+ to a record high.

Introduced in 2021, Genie+ was designed to make it easier to navigate the Walt Disney World Resort’s infamous crowds. The system replaced FastPass+, which was also supposed to help Guests skip the line for popular attractions such as Space Mountain, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Frozen Ever After. There was just one key difference: this time, you had to pay for the pleasure.

When the ride reservation service first launched, this came in at $15 per person. In late 2022, however, Disney introduced a new structure for Genie+ pricing – one that differs by the day. As a general rule, the busier it is, the more you can expect to pay. Disney World has a habit of hiking the cost of Genie+ during holidays and lowering it in off-season periods.

With the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney is clearly preparing big crowds. For the opening day of Magic Kingdom’s latest attraction on April 4, 2023, the Walt Disney World website lists the price of Genie+ as $35 per person – $6 more than its last record of $29.

Guests who do splash out on Genie+ shouldn’t expect to skip to the front of the line. Each Park typically reserves its biggest or newest attraction for Lightning Line access only, and TRON Lightcycle / Run is no exception. Those looking to get on the ride ASAP will need to pay an extra $20 each.

If you don’t feel like paying $20, your other option is to join TRON’s free virtual queue. Once called for your boarding group, Guests have one hour to get in line – after which point, Cast Members are strict about denying access. Guests who have experienced this during the ride’s soft opening have been critical, arguing that the system makes it near-impossible to plan your day in the Parks.

To secure your Genie+ or Lightning Line, visit the My Disney Experience app from 7 a.m. on the day of your visit. But be quick – Lightning Lanes can (and do!) sell out.