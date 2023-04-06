Disney Addresses Safety Concerns, Ruins Theming on Classic Ride

Disney seemingly addressed safety concerns at its California Resort, making changes to a classic attraction.

While all Disney Parks and Resorts are special, the Disneyland Resort is truly one of a kind. Since it opened in 1955, millions of Guests have entered the gates of this incredible theme park in Anaheim, California. Of course, not as many Geusts would visit if Disneyland didn’t have some amazing rides and attractions, and boy, does it ever.

Guests can experience classic Disney attractions like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion, just to name a few. But Disneyland also has a ton to offer when it comes to thrills and chills.

By far, one of the most beloved and “treasured” rides at Disneyland is the Indiana Jones Adventure.

The Indiana Jones Adventure is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history. The ride of course, is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes Guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple.

The ride was the first of its kind enhanced motion vehicle (EMV) dark ride, which Disney filed a patent for on November 16, 1995. DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom shares the exact same ride path and vehicles with this attraction.

Disney recently made changes to this ride’s queue, and we have to say we’re not too thrilled about it. As you can see in the retweet below, Disney has zip-tied some generic lights in the line:

Disneyland has added zip-tied-on plastic safety lights throughout the extended Indy queue. I suspect we’ll find out why in a few months after a slip-and-fall filing…

Disneyland has added zip-tied-on plastic safety lights throughout the extended Indy queue. I suspect we’ll find out why in a few months after a slip-and-fall filing… pic.twitter.com/JW1qGA80Y0 — David Koenig (@davekoenig) April 6, 2023

We aren’t entirely sure why this was done, but we assume someone fell due to how dark the queue was, resulting in Disney adding these lights to improve safety. We have to say, the generic white lights really ruin the immersion and atmosphere of the attraction, though we understand why they needed to be placed.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Stay tuned here for all your Disney news.