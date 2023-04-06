BREAKING: Disney World Annual Passes Finally Return

Thank The Mouse! Walt Disney World Annual Passes will be returning very soon to the Orlando, Florida Resort.

After years of being M.I.A., Annual Passes are finally making their grand return to the Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, Guests could still purchase single and multi-day tickets to the Walt Disney World Resort, but we’ve all been itching to see Annual Passes make a return to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

We just got word that Walt Disney World will finally resume sales of Annual Passes later this month. This was just confirmed by Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter:

NEW: Walt Disney World Annual Passes will resume new sales on April 20. Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Disney Pirate Pass resume on that date. Pixie will continue to be offered. Note: Eligible DVC members will get early access to purchase the Sorcerer Pass beginning April 13.

Sales of these passes will begin on April 20, 2023, meaning Guests only have to wait a few weeks to snag one. Eligible DVC members will be able to get early access to purchase these passes starting April 13.

The prices for these Annual Passes will be as follows:

Incredi-Pass: $1,399

Sorcerer: $969

Pirate: $749

Pixie: $399

This news is sure to send a shockwave throughout the Disney Parks community. As we said earlier, it’s been quite a while since these have been available to Guests, with Disney halting sales of Annual Passes in 2020 for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. In recent months, Disney brought back its Annual Pass system for the Disneyland Resort but stayed silent on the return of passes for Walt Disney World.

When Disney brought back Magic Keys at Disneyland, they sold out quickly, indicating Guests and fans have been wanting them for quite some time. It’s important to note that Guests still need to make a reservation in order to visit the Walt Disney World theme parks.

Are you excited? Will you be buying an Anual Pass to Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more information!