Universal Park Reaches Capacity, Guests Turned Away

It looks like those Spring break crowds are causing stress and overcapacity for theme parks nationwide. Today, this Universal Park reaches capacity, leading to Guests being turned away.

Universal’s Three Parks in Florida

For anyone vacationing in Orlando, Universal offers Guests the option to visit one or more of its three Parks. Opening in 1990, Universal only had one Park available to their Guests: Universal Studios. But since opening and expanding their investments and garnering more property, Universal Orlando Resort now offers three different Parks:

Universal Studios

Islands of Adventure

Volcano Bay

Most of the Universal fans seem to flock to Islands of Adventures. The newly opened Velocicoaster and recently launched Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure offers Jurassic Park/World and Harry Potter fans some incredible thrills and chills. The other Park that Universal Orlando Resort offers Guests is the chance to enter its famous and fun-filled water Park, Volcano Bay.

Volcano Bay Explained

Volcano Bay was constructed on around 53 acres of land and opened six years ago, in 2017. Volcano Bay is a tropical theme Park offering Guests of all ages four themed areas, with numerous water slides and places to get wet and stay cool during the Florida heat. The Water Park also offers Guests food options and locations to set up for throughout their visits, not having to walk back and forth from various sites.

Volcano Bay Reaches Capacity

As of an hour ago local time (Eastern Standard Time), Volcano Bay is at total capacity, having to turn away all Guests who continue to pour in through their main gates.

Several official Tweets from various sources, including digital news reporters and industry insiders, all confirmed that Volcano Bay did reach capacity and was starting to turn Guests away who were eager to enter its water Park today.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay is AT CAPACITY today!

The cap on how many Guests can enter Universal Parks was set for various reasons. Once the pandemic struck, it changed how theme Parks operated, leading popular theme Parks like Universal and Disney to develop capacity within their Parks to keep crowd levels manageable and keep Guests happy.

With Spring break crowds also rushing to Orlando to escape the cold spring weather, this might be a trend for the next few days. Make sure to plan accordingly if you plan to visit Volcano Bay or any of the Universal Parks this week or next!