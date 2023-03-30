Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this spring will enjoy irresistible offers to enjoy the Central Florida theme parks!

With three theme parks — Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay — packed with fun and thrilling rides and attractions, mouth-watering snacks, world-class live entertainment, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal Orlando Resort is a fan-favorite destination in Florida, and with the latest offers at the Orlando Resort, planning a trip this spring is practically irresistible!

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced its latest ticket offers, with free days to extend your vacation and enjoy all the fun across the Resort’s three theme parks and its shopping and dining district, Universal CityWalk.

Florida residents will be especially happy to hear they will get two days free when they buy a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket, with a chance to use their three days anytime until September 29, 2023, per Universal’s website. However, this offer is not available at the Park’s front gate and can only be purchased in advance via Universal Orlando’s website. You can click here to purchase your Florida resident tickets and start planning your next Universal Orlando getaway!

And for those of us who live out-of-state, Universal is offering five days of awesome for the price of three, giving Guests two days free when they purchase a 2-Park, 3-Day Park-to-Park ticket, with the chance to add Universal’s Volcano Bay for just $35 more and experience all three amazing Universal Orlando Resort theme parks.

This offer is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected, per Universal’s website. You can click here to purchase this offer and start planning your next trip to Universal Orlando Resort!

More on Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to some of the most awesome experiences in Florida! When visiting Universal Studios Florida, Guests have the chance to feel the adrenaline of thrilling roller coasters like Revenge of the Mummy — which is finally available again after an extensive closure — Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In addition, the Park is home to several fun attractions for the whole family, including TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D, The Simpsons Ride, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and more!

Guests with a Park-to-Park ticket can board the Hogwarts Express to travel from Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, to Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure to explore the village inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure can feel the thrill of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster. At the same time, the youngest members of the family can have fun exploring Seuss Landing, riding Pteranodon Flyers, and joining Spider-Man at The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.

Will you visit Universal Orlando Resort this spring? What are you most excited about for your next trip? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!