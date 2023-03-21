Classic Universal Attraction Receives Much Needed Upgrade

Universal has been hard at work to bring updated areas, theming, and new offerings to Guests at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

As Hollywood has recently opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and quietly changed and removed various areas on their Park map, Orlando has announced Epic Universe coming in 2025 and new attractions coming to the existing Parks. While new attractions are on the rise, Universal hasn’t forgotten about their existing ones.

A Tweet from @OrlandoAmusmnt shows that one of these attractions has gotten recent upgrades as Men in Black: Alien Attack seems to have a new pre-queue video. According to the post, the attraction has also seen upgraded ride guns, improved animatronics, and updated paint. Men in Black is a point-and-shoot style dark ride attraction, as Guests are called upon to help the MiB stop an alien invasion. The ride vehicles maneuver around a trackless course and has Guests aim at various targets in order to gain points.

BREAKING: New queue video has debuted at Men In Black: Alien Attack.

One commenter, @nlinguini, claims that the ride queue is one of the “best storytelling elements around” as the queue has several in-universe props, Easter eggs, and references. The ride has desperately need improvements for years, as parts of the queue had stopped working, many of the guns had either stopped marking points or stopped shooting entirely. As Universal Orlando focuses on working to open Epic Universe in the new two years, it’s good to know that the effort extends to existing attractions that have needed updates for a while.

Universal Studios is also close to completing the build of their newest attraction, Villain-Con Minion Blast, a ride themed after the latest Despicable Me film which has taken over the Shrek 4-D attraction. Much of the exterior work has been completed, with updates also being done on nearby stores and a cafe. It will be interesting to see what else Universal updates as they work towards opening Epic Universe.