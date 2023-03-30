Iconic Universal Orlando Ride May Be Overhauled

An iconic attraction at Universal Orlando Resort may be overhauled as potential teases point to major changes.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many stunning and thrilling attractions at its two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. When thinking about iconic rides and attractions, Universal Park fans typically think about E.T. Adventure, Universal’s Horror Makeup Show, and, of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

However, one of the most iconic attractions resides in its own land at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. We’re talking about Jurassic Park River Adventure.

The ride, which serves as the co-anchor attraction in the land alongside Jurassic World VelociCoaster, takes visitors on a thrilling journey through a prehistoric world where they encounter life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and experience the excitement and danger of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Your ride begins with a slow, scenic boat ride through a lush tropical landscape, complete with waterfalls and exotic plants. Along the way, visitors encounter a variety of peaceful herbivores, including Brachiosaurus and Stegosaurus.

However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when the boat enters a restricted area of the park and the power goes out. Visitors soon realize that they are in the middle of a dinosaur escape, with predators such as Velociraptors and the fearsome T-Rex on the loose. The remainder of the ride is a heart-pumping adventure, as visitors must navigate the treacherous waters while avoiding attacks from the escaped dinosaurs. The highlight of the ride is the iconic T-Rex encounter, where visitors come face-to-face with the towering carnivore and narrowly escape its jaws.

If you love Jurassic Park River Adventure, you might be anxious to know what the future holds for the water attraction. Universal Studios Hollywood recently changed its attraction to Jurassic World: The Ride. The attraction, though it still ends with a huge drop, features updated animatronics and new technology, as well as a different story featured around Jurassic World, rather than Jurassic Park.

It seems that there could be teasing toward the Universal Orlando attraction doing the same thing in the future.

One Universal Park Guest noted that the paint on the show building of the attraction is already beginning to make the ride look different.

In addition, the giant Brontosaurus animatronic has been removed from the ride. There were reports and videos surfacing that the animatronic wasn’t working and, now that it’s been fully removed, many fans have speculated that this could be making way for a potential scene change, like the incredible Mosasaurus scene that can be experienced at the beginning of the Jurassic World ride in Universal Studios Hollywood.

However, Universal hasn’t confirmed any type of major closure for the attraction, and it would seem that any kind of refurbishment would wait until at least next year. Typically, River Adventure closes down for scheduled maintenance for a few weeks in January or February. If a major overhaul were going to take place, it would likely make sense for it to start in the winter around this time and go through the spring.

For now, though, it’s all just speculation and plans for an overhaul of this sort could potentially be years out, especially with construction projects already in the works for Epic Universe and attractions at Universal Studios Florida, like Villain-Con Minion Blast and the replacement for the Woody Woodpecker KidZone.

What do you think of potential changes coming to Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!