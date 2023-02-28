Despite Rumors, Universal Confirms Iconic Attraction Is Here to Stay

Despite many rumors, one Universal Orlando Resort attraction isn’t going anywhere.

Walt Disney World Resort cannot compare to Universal Orlando Resort when it comes to the process and the swiftness of construction they are currently undertaking. Universal is in the process of building a third theme park, called Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. In addition, Universal Studios Florida is in the midst of adding Villain-Con Minion Blast, which will open this summer, and the Woody Woodpecker KidZone is currently being rethemed, as well.

Across the country, Universal Studios Hollywood just opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and there are many more exciting updates and projects set to be underway soon.

Universal Orlando’s two theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, each have something thrilling and absolutely iconic for Guests to enjoy.

Whether it be the thrills of The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, or Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, or if it is MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, there’s something for everyone to experience. Of course, both theme parks are home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

As mentioned above, Universal Orlando recently shut down the former Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which included attractions like the DreamsWork Destination, Woody Wood Pecker Nuthouse Coaster, and Curious George Goes to Town. With all of these closures, Guests were wondering what would happen to E.T Adventure and SpongeBob since they are both located in the KidZone Area.

We’ve got good news to share on the E.T. Adventure front.

Theme Park Reporter Alicia Stella tweeted the following:

They updated the ET Adventure passports cards!!! pic.twitter.com/1wj4z5i0I0 — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) February 27, 2023

As you can see, the new Interplanetary Passports feature a rainbow on the front with an updated look at E.T. The back of the card shows they were designed in 2022, meaning that this attraction isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

E.T. Adventure takes Guests on a journey to E.T.’s home planet. E.T.’s home planet is dying and he needs your help to save it. Board your flying bike and take off on a thrilling (but gentle) ride through the sky. You’ll dodge bad guys and soar into the stars where his magical home awaits, filled with wondrous otherworldly creatures.

