Mario, Pokemon, and MORE Debut in New Universal Parade

Universal Parks debuted a BRAND NEW parade today, and it features some of the parks’ most popular characters.

Today at Universal Studios Japan was the first day of the NO LIMIT! Parade. The parade was officially slated to begin performances in March of 2023, but it made a surprise soft opening for Guests today. With the official opening date still being a few weeks away, its possible we could see some changes made to the parade between today’s performance and the official first day.

For now, though, we got a sneak peek at the impressive floats, the high-energy dancers, and several brand new characters that made their debut in the Park today.

The parade began with a bright pink Hello Kitty unit, featuring dancers clad in feathers and sparkles, and Kitty White alongside some of her friends. Following her float was a unit dedicated to Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Lucy Van Pelt, and Snoopy dancing on a colorful, 60s inspired float. In the United States, Knotts Berry Farm holds the theme park rights to the Peanuts characters, but it appears that Universal Studios Japan was able to license them.

The next float, dedicated to Despicable Me (2010), continued the disco theme, with Minions dancing on a light up dance floor, and Gru and his family atop the Grumobile. Dancers on roller skates and scooters zoomed past as the parade went into the Sesame Street unit, which featured Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Oscar the Grouch.

Next is a float featuring the characters from Sing (2016), namely Johnny, Rosita, and Gunter. Following that was perhaps the most anticipated unit, which celebrated the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and featured Yoshi, Luigi, Peach, and Mario atop elevated Mario Karts. While Mario, Luigi, and Peach had previously appeared in the land, this marked Yoshi’s debut in the Parks. Performers dressed as Koopa Troopas and Pihrana Plants danced around the floats.

Finally, the parade ended with an impressive Pokemon float. The unit featured performers puppeteering life-size flying Pokemon, dancing with Pokemon on their shoulders and arms, and a float starring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charizard.

Show stops are popular in Japanese theme Park parades, meaning the parade stops once all of the floats are out, and a dance or scene is performed. In this case, Guests were invited to step into the street and join the dancers for a few minutes before the parade continued. With the recent opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Universal Studios Hollywood, many theme park fans are hoping for a similar parede to come to the American parks.

What do you think of Universal Studios Japan’s brand new parade?