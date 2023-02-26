Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Being such a popular location means thousands of Guests from all over come to enjoy the theme parks, Universal CityWalk, and much more.

Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks called Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park called Universal’s Volcano Bay. In addition, Universal is in the process of building a third theme park, planning to open in 2025 called Epic Universe.

Universal is constantly building and updating attractions for Guests to find something new and exciting when heading to the theme parks. A popular location at Universal Orlando is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. However, Guests can enjoy other locations like Jurassic Park, Suess Landing, Marvel Super Hero Island, and many more areas.

Universal Orlando is following in the footsteps of Universal Studios Hollywood with minions “taking” over the Parks. Universal Orlando has been working on a new attraction at Universal Studios Florida, which will open in the summer of 2023. This attraction will be called Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

Inside the Magic has covered Villian-Con Minion Blast, and this attraction is an epic competition to see if Guests have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible. It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Universally Addicted tweeted a photo of the new Express Pass and Entrance signs added to Villain-Con Minion Blast in Universal Studios Florida!

While this is a nice surprise that Villian-Con Minion Blast will have an express lane and regular line, it’s unclear if Universal Express will be available when the attraction opens. Both Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster did not have Express access when they first opened.

Universal Studios Florida will now include serveral Minion attractions, like Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Minion Cafe, and Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Do you think Universal should add more Minion attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.