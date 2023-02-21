Universal Shuts Down Fan-Favorite ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction

Universal Orlando is a popular tourist location, nad Guests from all over come to see the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal has two theme parks called Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando is also in the process of building a third theme park, which will be called Epic Universe, set to open in 2025. In addition, Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort can enjoy Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park and Universal CityWalk.

With all these different theme parks and water park Universal has something for all ages and sizes to enjoy.

Universal Studios includes iconic attractions such as Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

Next door, Universal’s Islands of Adventure has attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Cat in the Hat, Skull Island Reign of Kong, Red Fish Blue Fish One Fish Two Fish, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and many more.

But, no one can argue what the most popular of these attractions are.

In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, one popular attraction, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, is now closed for refurbishment. This attraction will reopen on March 5, 2023. While this attraction is closed, Jurassic World VelociCoaster now has the express pass lane open.

Universal describes Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure like this:

“Now is the time to join Hagrid as Guest fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster.”

Universal Orlando Resort Attraction Closures

Universal closes attractions for many reasons, including updating and refurbishments. During the colder months, Universal usually closes a water ride to update it. Jurassic Park River Adventure has been refilled, and the hole that Hurricane Ian made has now been fixed.

Here’s a look at the refurbishment schedule:

Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure™: 2/21/2023 – 3/5/2023

Jurassic Park River Adventure: 1/9/23 – 2/19/23

Me Ship, The Olive ® : 2/3/23 – 3/10/23

: 2/3/23 – 3/10/23 Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges®: 2/20/23 – 3/10/23

All of these attraction closures are at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but there are still plenty of attractions to enjoy.

Do any of these closures affect your trip to Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.