Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of two major closures.

Numerous changes are happening around Universal Orlando Resort’s two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Back in January, Universal Studios Florida said goodbye to the Woodpecker KidZone as the area is now under construction and will feature a new array of animated characters and adventures for Guests to enjoy. In addition, the theme park is just a matter of months away from opening the all-new VillainCon Minion Blast, which is set for a grand opening this summer.

Just recently, Universal Orlando reopened Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure after a lengthy refurbishment period of more than a month.

Now, more closures are on the horizon.

Universal Orlando set to close two fan-favorites for maintenance

Two fan-favorites will be closing this week as they undergo scheduled maintenance.

Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges is now officially closed and is expected to remain closed until March 10, 2023. Its counterpart– the popular playground Me Ship, The Olive– is also undergoing maintenance and will remain closed through March 10, 2023, as well.

Universal underwent maintenance on the third water ride in the theme park, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls through the fall and winter– after reported damages from Hurricane Ian— and the attraction reopened earlier this year. Universal Orlando typically tries to space out the maintenance periods for the three water rides in the theme park– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges, and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls– so that only one is closed down at a time.

In addition to the water raft ride closing down, a fan-favorite in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also scheduled to be down, as well.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the attraction that consistently garners the longest wait time, will be closed from February 21, 2023 through March 5, 2023.

In addition to the news of these closures, Universal Orlando did make another announcement this week. Beginning now, Jurassic World VelociCoaster is accepting Universal Express, meaning that Guests who purchase the Express Passes– or who stay at one of Universal’s Premiere Resorts– will now be able to bypass the regular standby queue.

Will these attractions affect your visit to Universal Orlando Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!