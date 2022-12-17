A damaged attraction at Universal Orlando Resort continues to show progress in its repair works. Could it reopen soon?

Universal Orlando Resort is home to over 50 fun and thrilling attractions for the whole family. From Revenge of the Mummy to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem at Universal Studios Florida and from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to Caro-Seuss-el at Universal’s Islands of Adventure; shopping, dining, and entertainment at Universal’s CityWalk, and even fun in the water at Universal’s Volcano Bay, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort.

While the Resort is packed with fun for all ages, a popular attraction has remained unavailable since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, damaging several iconic attractions like The Incredible Hulk Coaster and Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls has been closed since October after the attraction was reportedly damaged and put under “seasonal maintenance” by Universal. Despite the indefinite closure, the attraction has been spotted intermittently filled with water and has recently been seen running initial tests, possibly to prepare for its return.

Twitter user @bioreconstruct recently shared images of the attraction’s main hill testing with water again, adding that only a small amount of scaffolding could be seen at the attraction, possibly meaning that repair works are running smoothly. User @bioreconstruct also shared that tall solid-wall refurbishment fences had been removed on one side of the bridge over Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls. “Seems like reopening is imminent,” they added.

Water testing and a small amount of scaffolding at the refurbishment of Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls. Tall solid-wall refurbishment fence removed on one side of the bridge over Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls. Seems like reopening is imminent. Tall solid-wall refurbishment fence removed on one side of the bridge over Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls. Seems like reopening is imminent. pic.twitter.com/XSVHMKDWMy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 16, 2022

Per Universal Orlando Resort’s website, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is still listed under the Park’s “Temporary Attraction Closures” with no official reopening date stated. However, seeing the constant progress in the repair works at the attraction could mean that Guests may be able to ride Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Toon Lagoon in Universal’s Islands of Adventure soon. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available on the return of this attraction.

Universal describes Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls as follows:

Plan to Get Very, Very Wet. Part roller coaster, part water flume, this ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action. You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.

Universal recently announced that Pteranodon Flyers would reopen on December 24 after an unexpected shutdown, just in time for the holidays. Hopefully, theme park officials will also announce the reopening of this popular attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure soon.

Is Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls a must-do when you visit Universal Orlando Resort? What is your favorite attraction at Universal? Let us know in the comments below!