Damaged Universal Ride Now Under “Seasonal Maintenance”

As the entire state of Florida continues to recover from the devastating Hurricane Ian, one Universal Studios ride remains closed.

This massive hurricane caused damaged quite a bit of Universal Studios in Orlando, with pictures going viral on social media showing The Incredible Hulk coaster underwater as well as a photo of the Jurassic Park River Adventure attraction building with a giant hole in it.

In the weeks following the hurricane, Universal Orlando has been slowly assessing the damage and fixing the issues. However, one attraction was deemed too damaged to reopen.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is a beloved water ride at Universal Studios Orlando. “Part roller coaster, part water flume, this ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action,” says Universal, “You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.”

Even though both The Incredible Hulk coaster and Jurassic Park River Adventure rides have reopened, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls remains closed. Universal has been slient on this attraction until now, revealing that the ride is now under “seasonal maintenance.”

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls with Seasonal Maintenance signage. Attraction has been closed since Hurricane Ian.

There’s no date given on when the ride will return from seasonal maintenance. We also don’t know exactly what is keeping the ride from opening in the first place.

Thankfully, Universal Studios offers quite a long list of attractions to enjoy while we wait for this ride to return.

