Universal Attraction Filled with Water Amid Indefinite Closure

One beloved attraction may be returning sooner than we thought.

The devastating Hurricane Ian damaged quite a bit of Universal Studios in Orlando. Pictures went viral on social media showing The Incredible Hulk coaster underwater as well as a photo of the Jurassic Park River Adventure attraction building with a giant hole in it.

In the weeks following the hurricane, Universal Studios has been slowly assessing the damage and fixing the issues. However, one attraction seemed like it may be too damaged to reopen.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is a beloved water ride at Universal Studios Orlando. “Part roller coaster, part water flume, this ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action,” says Universal, “You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.”

Since the Hurricane, the attraction has sat empty until recently, when Guests could spot the attraction filled back up with water.

This was shown in a tweet from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), which you can see below:

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls has water. Attraction has been closed since Hurricane Ian.

Toon Lagoon, where the attraction is located, has been undergoing refurbishments to buildings and shops around the area. The land is also home to Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

There is still no word on when we can expect the ride to officially reopen but having the attraction filled back up with water is definitely a great sign. We hope to be able to experience this ride yet again very soon!

Are you visiting Universal Studios anytime soon?