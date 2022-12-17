After an unexpected closure, Universal Orlando Resort is on track to reopen a popular attraction in just a few days.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to fan-favorite attractions and experiences that help millions of Guests make memories for a lifetime every year. With two theme parks — Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a shopping and entertainment district, Universal’s CityWalk, a water park, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and an all-new theme park opening in 2025, Epic Universe, it’s no wonder why thousands of fans visit Universal Orlando Resort every day, eager to immerse themselves in their favorite stories and live an awesome adventure.

While Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to over 50 rides and attractions for the whole family, one of the most popular attractions among young — and young at heart — Guests was recently struck by an initially indefinite closure. But fear not, Universal just announced that the attraction would reopen on Christmas Eve, making it the perfect gift for hundreds of children this holiday season.

Per Universal Orlando Resort’s website, Pteranodon Flyers is scheduled to reopen for all Guests on December 24, just in time for thousands of Guests’ holiday trips. The website states the attraction has been unavailable since December 6, after it was shut down unexpectedly, though an official reopening date was not announced until recently.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on Universal’s website as of this article’s publishing and that the theme park can update this schedule anytime. We strongly advise our readers to check the calendar and hours for Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal’s CityWalk ahead of their trip to ensure they’re updated with the latest information.

This is not the first time Pteranodon Flyers has shut down unexpectedly. The Universal attraction faced a similar situation earlier this year, closing in May and reopening a few days after.

While many adult Universal fans, yours truly included, would love to experience this coaster, the attraction is exclusive for children under 56” and their parents or a supervising companion. Universal describes Pteranodon Flyers as follows:

An Easy Air Glide Just for Kids. Taking flight beneath the 10-foot wings of a Pteranodon, little adventurers will get an amazing view of all the theme-park excitement below. They’ll slowly soar and gently swing through the air in a comfy seat suspended from a track above. With no sudden or scary movements, this ride is perfect for younger guests not ready for big-kid thrills.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s CityWalk are decorated for the holidays with dazzling decorations, unforgettable entertainment, exclusive character interactions, unique seasonal offerings, and so much more!

Are you visiting Universal Orlando Resort for the holidays? Tell us about your plans in the comments below!