Tornado Watch Causes Universal Orlando Closure

Universal Orlando Resort just announced a closure out of an abundance of caution, as the area is on Tornado Watch.

As Orlando and the Central Florida area prepare for a possible tornado strike, theme parks in the area are bracing themselves to take the necessary preventive measures, including modifying their operations to ensure the safety of all Guests and employees.

Universal Orlando Resort just announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay, the Orlando Resort’s water park, will be closing today at 2 p.m., three hours ahead of its regular schedule, out of an abundance of caution.

Weather Update Volcano Bay will be closing at 2:00 PM today, 12/15/2022, due to inclement weather.

Volcano Bay will be closing at 2:00 PM today, 12/15/2022, due to inclement weather. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 15, 2022

As of this article’s publishing, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk continue their regular operating hours. It is worth mentioning that this information can be modified by Universal officials anytime, pending weather conditions in the area.

This year, Universal Orlando Resort was struck by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, both of which caused damages to some of the theme park’s most popular attractions like The Incredible Hulk Coaster and Jurassic Park River Adventure, with the theme park still recovering from the impact of the hurricane strikes until recently.

Per the National Weather Service, the current Tornado Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. EST. However, this information can also be updated pending weather conditions. Visitors and Central Florida residents should remain alert for future updates, closures, and weather conditions as they navigate the affected areas.

The National Weather Service lists the following Florida Counties included in this Tornado Watch:

Walt Disney World Resort is also closely monitoring the weather conditions in the area to take necessary actions should it be the case. However, Disney has not announced any changes to its operations as of this article’s publishing.

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on the current Tornado Watch effective in Orlando and the latest theme park news.