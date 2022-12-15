Guests visiting Central Florida are currently under a weather advisory, as a tornado watch was issued this morning. Those visiting Walt Disney World should air on the side of caution as wind and rain could potentially be in the way of some severe storms as conditions grow more intense.

When one thinks of storms in Florida, they typically think of disastrous hurricanes. However, a tornado warning was issued this morning as storms began to brew over central Florida. While certainly a rarity for the area, a tornado is certainly not impossible given the right conditions and inclement weather. Reports of “damaging wind and isolated tornados” are circulating as wind conditions grow stronger. As of writing, A tornado watch has been issued for Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Flagler, Marion, and Volusia counties until 4 p.m. But what does this mean for Guests visiting Walt Disney World and the surrounding area?

Guests are encouraged to be alert and to keep an eye on Disney’s weather updates. If they are visiting any of the Parks during the event, they should seek shelter, use caution, and follow Cast Member directions to avoid any hazardous incidents. While this doesn’t appear to be a hurricane-level threat, Guests visiting Central Florida or surrounding locations should still use common sense and caution while the advisory is in effect.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado watch will remain in effect until after 4:00 p.m. EST. Currently, there have been no further developments apart from the previously issued information. Visitors and Central Florida residents should still remain alert for future updates, closures, and weather conditions as they make their way through and about the effected areas. For further information and developments, those in the area are encouraged to check the weather service for future updates and storm patterns.

