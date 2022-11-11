Popular Theme Park Shutting Down as Storm Watch Extends to Other States

A popular theme park will close its doors as a precautionary measure due to adverse weather expected in the area.

As Florida authorities and residents continue to assess the damages caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, other states are beginning to take precautionary measures as the storm continues its path. One of the latest updates has come from Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which announced that the theme park would cease operations on Friday, November 11, due to the forecasted impact of the coming storm.

The announcement was shared through the Park’s social media channels. The statement, as shared on Twitter (@Hersheypark), reads:

WEATHER UPDATE: Given the forecasted impact of Tropical Depression Nicole, #ChristmasCandylane and Sweet Lights will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 and open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 12. https://hersheypark.com/info/hours/

However, Hersheypark expects to resume normal operations on Saturday, November 12, welcoming Guests eager to enjoy Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane and Sweet Lights, the theme park’s beloved seasonal celebrations.

During Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane, Guests can enjoy over 40 attractions, including Candymonium, Ferris Wheel, Hershey Triple Tower, Jolly Rancher Remix, Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher, sooper dooper Looper, and many more. You can click here to read Hersheypark’s complete list of available attractions this holiday season.

Hersheypark describes Christmas Candylane as follows:

Merry, Bright & Hersheypark Happy® We’ve decked the halls with more than 5 million lights for the most merry event of the year, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane® event! Enjoy your favorite rides and coasters, a visit with Santa, festive Hershey Character experiences, and more.

During this event, Guests can enjoy so much more than rides and coasters, as the Park will be decked with over 5 million twinkling lights to celebrate the season, providing a breathtaking sight. In addition, Guests can meet Santa and all nine of his reindeer, enjoy mouth-watering snacks and dining offerings, and explore The Boardwalk, which, starting November 23, will be decked with a festive trail of over a dozen trees that share the stories of The Sweetest Place On Earth®.

And Hersheypark describes Sweet Lights as follows:

Sweet Lights presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union Enjoy nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays from the comfort of your car as you drive through 2 miles of wooded trails at Hershey Sweet Lights®! Hershey Sweet Lights is located at 1183 Sandbeach Road, Hershey, PA 17033.

Sweet Lights require a separate ticket. You can click here to get yours and enjoy this wonderful experience.

Have you visited Hersheypark during the holidays? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!