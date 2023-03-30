Universal Studios Hollywood Guest Admits Sneaking Drug Into Park Before Being Kicked Out

Small but mighty, Universal Studios Hollywood is the West Coast counterpart to Universal Orlando Resort!

The Southern California Universal Park recently opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the first United States Theme Park land dedicated to Mario, Luigi, and friends. It’s also best known for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Halloween Horror Nights, an annual event full of terrifying Haunted Houses and electric entertainment.

Unlike most Universal Park events, Halloween Horror Nights cater exclusively to adult Guests. Alcoholic drinks abound, and many Guests pregame before arriving at the nighttime event.

For safety reasons and to encourage purchasing alcohol on-property, Guests are not permitted to bring drinks into Universal Studios Hollywood. While some Guests succeed, one former Guest took to Reddit this week to warn others that it’s not worth the risk.

“My hubby and I were a couple of doofuses and snuck a plastic flask into Universal Studios Hollywood,” u/tkulchin recalled. “We were at HHN and went into a few mazes. At some point (in a dark area) I pulled the flask out and we had a couple of sips and I put it away. Immediately after exiting the next maze we were pulled from the line and confronted about the flask.”

“We were very cooperative and humble and there wasn’t any conflict. The woman even told us we were lucky they weren’t getting the police involved,” the Guest explained. “They took photos of both of our drivers licenses and escorted us out of the Park.”

Luckily, the Guest wasn’t banned from Universal Studios Hollywood. But they’re still afraid to return.

“I beat myself up about it for quite some time,” they wrote.

For a list of prohibited items at the Universal Parks, check the Universal Studios Hollywood website here.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.